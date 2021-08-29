US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of Deere & Company worth $93,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $379.49. 1,115,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,767. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $358.44. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $207.77 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.52.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.