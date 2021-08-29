US Bancorp DE Has $142.36 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,216 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.23% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $142,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $5.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $276.55. 1,417,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,681. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $175.98 and a twelve month high of $277.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.49.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

