US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $108,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TMO traded down $4.26 on Friday, hitting $548.51. The stock had a trading volume of 846,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,911. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $401.07 and a one year high of $560.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $215.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $526.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.71.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

