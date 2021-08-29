US Bancorp DE Purchases 4,420 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Linde were worth $65,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,858,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,443 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Linde by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,600,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,696 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of Linde by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 3,552,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,113,000 after acquiring an additional 796,961 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,454,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,505,000 after buying an additional 651,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,151,000 after buying an additional 617,112 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of Linde stock traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $314.54. 1,268,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.53. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $314.99.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.