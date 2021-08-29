US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Norfolk Southern worth $61,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 188,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,897,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $401,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 12,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 31,931 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 51,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

NYSE NSC traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $260.81. The company had a trading volume of 772,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,081. The firm has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.15 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $262.43.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

