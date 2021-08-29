US Bancorp DE Sells 130,279 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,271,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,279 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.37% of General Mills worth $138,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 96,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 31.8% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 107,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $23,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.73. 2,878,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,952,099. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.39.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

