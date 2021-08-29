US Bancorp DE Sells 13,489 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,489 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $62,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.20. The company had a trading volume of 723,547 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.33.

