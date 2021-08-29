US Bancorp DE Sells 23,997 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 768,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,997 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $76,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039,559 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 329.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,264,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,199,000 after buying an additional 4,039,238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $195,299,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 568.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,707,000 after buying an additional 2,019,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,078,000 after buying an additional 1,654,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.10. 2,994,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,406,932. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $159.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

