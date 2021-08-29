US Bancorp DE Sells 33,446 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 871,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,446 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.20% of Chubb worth $138,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,761,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,701,433,000 after purchasing an additional 306,381 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,090,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,020,000 after purchasing an additional 139,461 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,999,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,950,000 after purchasing an additional 189,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,784,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,867,000 after purchasing an additional 37,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,740,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,882,000 after purchasing an additional 269,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total value of $548,172.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,024 shares of company stock valued at $8,681,754. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CB traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,561,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,654. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.35. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $111.93 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

