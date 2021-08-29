US Bancorp DE Sells 410,248 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,589,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 410,248 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of AT&T worth $103,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

NYSE T traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $27.13. 32,240,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,243,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.22. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

