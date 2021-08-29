US Bancorp DE Sells 878,492 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,155,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878,492 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 1.31% of Switch worth $66,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Switch by 333.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 93,131 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Switch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,788,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Switch by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 73,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 15,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in Switch by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 463,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after acquiring an additional 88,841 shares during the last quarter. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Switch alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWCH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Switch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

Shares of Switch stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.36. 1,858,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,888. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $141.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other Switch news, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 171,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $3,334,886.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,729.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 92,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,935,824.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,269,805 shares of company stock worth $26,952,526. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.