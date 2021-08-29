US Bancorp DE Sells 8,905 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 571,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,905 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of International Business Machines worth $83,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.1% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,459,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,692. The stock has a market cap of $124.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.86.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

