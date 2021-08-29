US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 1.20% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $63,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 136.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 613.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period.

IYR traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,620,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,479,470. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.33 and a twelve month high of $107.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.32.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

