V-ID 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.26 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. In the last week, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the dollar. One V-ID coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on exchanges. V-ID has a market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.
V-ID Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
Buying and Selling V-ID
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.