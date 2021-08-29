Vabble (VAB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.53 Million

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Vabble has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $27,176.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vabble has traded down 22% against the US dollar. One Vabble coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vabble Coin Profile

Vabble (CRYPTO:VAB) is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,565,163 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble . Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Vabble Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vabble should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vabble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

