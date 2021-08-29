Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Purchased by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,256,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024,756 shares during the period. Vale accounts for 1.7% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vale worth $74,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vale by 388.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vale in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Vale by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 23.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

VALE traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.44. The stock had a trading volume of 15,286,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,587,863. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.01. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

Several analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.