VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Bought by Spring Creek Investment Management LLC

Spring Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,704 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF comprises 23.6% of Spring Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Spring Creek Investment Management LLC owned 1.53% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $17,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 74.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 102.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at about $247,000.

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $92.88 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $65.30 and a 12-month high of $95.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.54.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

