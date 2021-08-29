VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Update

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,740,000 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the July 29th total of 6,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,465,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

ANGL stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.94. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $33.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.

