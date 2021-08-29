VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Stock Position Lifted by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,658 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.14% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $7,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $56,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 245.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ANGL traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.20. 1,708,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,339. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $33.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

