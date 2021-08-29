VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the July 29th total of 211,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the 1st quarter worth $802,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 557.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,447,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the 1st quarter worth $460,000.

PPH stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,829. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1 year low of $58.35 and a 1 year high of $77.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

