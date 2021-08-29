VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Up 53.5% in August

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the July 29th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 55.0% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 26,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 406,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,538,000 after buying an additional 26,332 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,018,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the second quarter worth about $97,000.

NASDAQ ESPO opened at $68.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.77. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $81.39.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.