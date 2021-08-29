Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,167 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.41% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $91,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 105.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $319.03 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.60 and a fifty-two week high of $323.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.66.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

