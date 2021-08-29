Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Allred Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 6.5% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.36. 1,015,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,957. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $124.14 and a 52-week high of $163.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.43.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

