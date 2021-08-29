Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.36. 1,015,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,957. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $124.14 and a 12 month high of $163.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.43.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

