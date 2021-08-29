Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Smart Money Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

VIG stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,957. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $124.14 and a one year high of $163.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.43.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

