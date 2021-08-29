Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,157,000 after buying an additional 22,542,402 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after buying an additional 8,321,334 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,773,000 after buying an additional 6,954,095 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after buying an additional 5,065,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,220,000 after buying an additional 3,149,122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $52.47. 5,045,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,468,255. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.85.

