Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by FWL Investment Management LLC

FWL Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,053,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,921,000 after acquiring an additional 129,788 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 43.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 41,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,457 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.45. 5,895,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,858,342. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

