Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stake Lifted by Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc.

Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 18.7% of Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $26,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 488.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 397.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $260.96. 471,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,615. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $194.51 and a 12-month high of $263.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.92.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

