Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,742,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,957,000 after buying an additional 467,379 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,405,000 after buying an additional 133,990 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,134,000 after buying an additional 373,636 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,733,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,738,000 after purchasing an additional 155,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 984,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,668,000 after purchasing an additional 168,870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $145.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.09 and a twelve month high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

