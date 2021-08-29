Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,190,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,447,000 after buying an additional 1,416,286 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $42,290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,865,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,148,000 after buying an additional 694,098 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $31,179,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $29,066,000.

VMBS traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $53.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,711. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

