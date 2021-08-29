Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Bought by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,746 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.4% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,568. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $49.95 and a 12-month high of $71.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

