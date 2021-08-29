Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 429,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 6.0% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $35,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,522,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,887. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $82.11 and a 52 week high of $83.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.108 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%.

