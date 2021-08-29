Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Position Reduced by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,299 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.48 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $61.36 and a 12-month high of $62.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.018 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

