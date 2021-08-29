Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) is Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,737,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,725,000. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $22,910,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 236,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,982,000 after purchasing an additional 64,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,831.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 47,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 45,253 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VBK stock opened at $291.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.84. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.32 and a fifty-two week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.