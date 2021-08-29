Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Holdings Increased by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. American Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $46,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $6.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.16. The stock had a trading volume of 148,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,750. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.84. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.32 and a twelve month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.