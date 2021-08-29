Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s 9th Largest Position

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,274 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $807,313,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,321,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,199,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after purchasing an additional 639,445 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $413.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,882,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,644. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.04 and a fifty-two week high of $414.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $401.87.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.