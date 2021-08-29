Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 15.1% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $63,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,541,000 after acquiring an additional 639,445 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,520,000 after purchasing an additional 492,486 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,724 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,222,000 after purchasing an additional 83,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,733,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,311,000 after purchasing an additional 186,868 shares in the last quarter.

VOO opened at $413.86 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $295.04 and a 52-week high of $414.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $401.87.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

