Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Lifted by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 513.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,334 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after purchasing an additional 639,445 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,520,000 after acquiring an additional 492,486 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,531,000 after acquiring an additional 57,724 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,222,000 after buying an additional 83,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,733,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,311,000 after buying an additional 186,868 shares during the last quarter.

VOO traded up $3.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $413.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,882,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,644. The business’s 50 day moving average is $401.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $295.04 and a 52 week high of $414.33.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

