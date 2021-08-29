Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.3% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.7% during the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 670,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after buying an additional 110,368 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.2% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 77,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 26,974 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.8% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BNDX traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.82. 1,747,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,829,300. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.62. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $58.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.