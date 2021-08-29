Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stake Boosted by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,114 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.8% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,879,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,407,000 after buying an additional 2,859,600 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,231.9% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,553,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,954,000 after buying an additional 8,418,139 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,937,000 after buying an additional 287,956 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,400,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,968,000 after buying an additional 78,878 shares during the period. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 1,213,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,267,000 after buying an additional 50,868 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,747,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,300. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

