Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,749,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,546. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $232.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

