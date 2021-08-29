Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Cut by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,119 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $54,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $232.73 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $232.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

