Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,252 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,445,000. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,445,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,168. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.02. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

