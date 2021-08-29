Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Stock Position Trimmed by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,212 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.71% of Veeco Instruments worth $8,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VECO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 126.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.40. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 10.42%. On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

