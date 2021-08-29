Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) by 102.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,205 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Velodyne Lidar worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter worth about $14,392,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 111,977 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 378,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 86,676 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter worth about $4,291,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 258.9% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 269,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 194,142 shares in the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLDR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

VLDR opened at $6.81 on Friday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65.

In related news, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 40,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $306,644.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 104,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $2,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,520,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,825,798.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,095,972 shares of company stock worth $10,808,709. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

