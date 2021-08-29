Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 12,207 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,207 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The Progressive by 49,353.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Progressive by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,005 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in The Progressive by 278.4% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,046 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Progressive during the first quarter valued at $123,175,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 10,826.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 994,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 985,244 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.49. 2,913,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,679. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.50. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The firm has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,319.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,363. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. dropped their target price on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.53.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

