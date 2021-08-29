Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 4,579 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.7% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in Phillips 66 by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Phillips 66 by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 70,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after buying an additional 35,853 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.19.

PSX stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.61. 2,349,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.11. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.