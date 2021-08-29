Venture Visionary Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 176.9% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA stock traded down $5.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.47. 31,718,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,811,580. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $152.80 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $433.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.28.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

