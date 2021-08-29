Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 21,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 645,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,805,000 after purchasing an additional 22,097 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 7,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 18.4% during the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 948,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,622,000 after purchasing an additional 147,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $46,233,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,758,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,514,559. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

