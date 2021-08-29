Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 116.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total transaction of $437,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,049.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,696 shares of company stock worth $1,541,091. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.63. 570,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,864. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $134.00 and a 52-week high of $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.10.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.23%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

